Kate Hudson gets real about awards season burnout

After the glitz, the gowns, and the Oscar buzz, Kate Hudson did what most people only dream of – she hit pause.

Fresh off her Best Actress nomination for Song Sung Blue, Hudson admitted she needed a reset after awards season wrapped in March. And her recovery plan? Family time, no distractions.

"I took spring break with my kids and I just shut everything down," she shared at the Hollywood premiere of Running Point season 2.

The actress – mom to Ryder, Bingham, and little Rani – traded red carpets for real life, stepping away from the chaos that comes with Oscar season. And while she did not take home the trophy (that went to Jessie Buckley), Hudson is not dwelling on it.

"In reflection, I'm so lucky that I got to be able to have that experience. And I loved everybody on the ride with them… so awesome, so fun, so together."

Her nominated role as Claire ‘Thunder’ Sardinia – part of a Neil Diamond tribute duo with Hugh Jackman – clearly struck a chord. But it’s the friendships behind the scenes that stuck with her most.

Off-screen, Hudson’s also leaning into meaningful connections – especially with Jeanie Buss, the real-life inspiration behind her Running Point character.

"I think, not only is it wonderful, but I think we both do see the growth," Hudson said of their decades-long bond.

"She was always someone that was very protective of me… But then to come back at this time in our life… has been really, really wonderful and very, very cozy."

From Oscar nominee to off-duty mom mode, Hudson’s proving that sometimes the real win is knowing when to log off.