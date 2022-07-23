Diana Vickers sends pulses racing in bright two-toned maxi dress

Saturday Jul 23, 2022
Diana Vickers wowed fans with her breathtaking look on Saturday as she attended the star-studded British Podcast Awards at Kennington Park, London.
The former X Factor star, 30, looked gorgeous in a bright pink and red two-toned maxi which featured a sleeveless ribbed design and high neck.
Diana added inches to her frame with a pair of clear open-toed heels.
The blonde beauty completed her eye-catching ensemble with a pair of chunky and gold hooped earrings, leaving fans in awe of her unending beauty.
She appeared alongside best friend and housemate Chiara Hunter, who she co-hosts podcast Ki and Dee with.