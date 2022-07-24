 
Sunday Jul 24 2022
How BLACKPINK is acing the fashion game among K-Pop girl bands

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

How BLACKPINK is acing the fashion game among K-Pop girl bands
How BLACKPINK is acing the fashion game among K-Pop girl bands

The worldwide popular girl band BLACKPINK has been the talk of the town since the release of their first album, Square One, in 2016. The members-Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim, Lisa Manoban, and Rose Park - have never failed to disappoint their fans in pop music.

Apart from the music industry, girls have also had a strong influence in the fashion industry. Brands like Saint Laurent, Chanel, Dior, and Celine approaching them for their brand endorsements proves their aura in the fashion world.

1. Jisoo Kim

BLACKPINKs Jisoo shines in CF for Dior
                                                BLACKPINK's Jisoo shines in CF for Dior 

The 27-year-old brand ambassador of Dior prioritizes her comfort zone when it comes to dressing with a simple girly touch.

2. Jennie Kim

BLACKPINKs Jennie at a Chanel Event
                                                     BLACKPINK's Jennie at a Chanel Event

Obsessed with Chanel, the 26-year-old star has always followed the French-girl style while maintaining her classic vibe.

3. Rose Park 

BLACKPINKs Rose Park at Saint Laurent Show
                                                BLACKPINK's Rose Park at Saint Laurent Show

The 25-year-old Saint Laurent girl maintains a much more relaxed vibe with the collection of cropped T-shirts, high-waisted jeans, and hoodies.

4. Lisa Mandoban 

Lisa Mandoban at Celine Paris Fashion Week
                                             Lisa Mandoban at Celine Paris Fashion Week

The 25-year-old brand ambassador of Celine pulls off the ultra-glam side, with Acne Studios, Praying, and Supreme being her favourite brands apart from Celine.

