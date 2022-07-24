 
Kate Moss sheds light on Johnny Depp testimony: ‘Had to come clean’

Kate Moss sheds light on Johnny Depp testimony: ‘Had to come clean’
Kate Moss sheds light on Johnny Depp testimony: ‘Had to come clean’

Kate Moss has just broken down her intentions behind the Johnny Depp testimony and why she chose to speak out in defence of the Pirates actor.

Moss made the revelation during her latest appearance on BBC’s Radio 4’ Desert Island Discs.

There, she broke down the real reason she decided to speak up about Johnny Depp’s true nature and offer testimony in court about an allegation of domestic violence.

In the interview, she was quoted saying, “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

For those unversed, Moss defended Johnny Depp in court following allegations by Amber Heard about domestic violence and a fear that she’d get pushed down the stairs “just like Kate Moss.”

She appeared as a witness via video link about how Depp never “pushed, kicked or threw me” down any stairs during their relationship.

Recalling the allegation Moss told the court, “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm.”

“As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me.”

“(Depp) came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice.”

