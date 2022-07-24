 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie says Barbie shouldn’t be accused of being ‘dumb blonde’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

File Footage

Margot Robbie said that the iconic Barbie doll should not be accused of being just a "dumb blonde."

The Wolf of Wall Street star said in an interview with the Mirror that the famous doll is actually a "pioneer."

Talking about the highly anticipated comedy drama, Robbie defended Barbie’s reputation ahead of the film release.

“I think people had a preconceived idea about what the movie would be. Then, when it was -announced Greta was ¬directing, all these ideas went out the window,” the actor told the outlet.

“Bringing Barbie to life was something I just couldn’t say no to,” the 32-year-old added.

“It’s a fun movie – a comedy – but it’s also going to have aspects people don’t expect,” Margot continued.

“I don’t think Barbie can be accused of being a dumb blonde as she has been a surgeon, a vet and a pilot so, if anything, she is a pioneer,” she noted about the doll.

The actor will reportedly be paid equal to her co-star Ryan Gosling as both stars will earn £10.4million in the Greta Gerwig directorial as per the publication.

Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling said that the film is based on Barbie and Ken adjusting to life in the real world.

The movie will hit the theaters in July 2023. 

More From Entertainment:

Maya Hawke joins dad Ethan Hawke in promotion of ‘The Last Movie Stars’

Maya Hawke joins dad Ethan Hawke in promotion of ‘The Last Movie Stars’
Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard, files multi-million dollar appeal in libel case

Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard, files multi-million dollar appeal in libel case
Kate Moss sheds light on Johnny Depp testimony: ‘Had to come clean’

Kate Moss sheds light on Johnny Depp testimony: ‘Had to come clean’
Jennifer Garner welcomes Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez into family after wedding

Jennifer Garner welcomes Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez into family after wedding
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘in desperate need of money’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘in desperate need of money’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘wiping out Firm’ with ‘woke’ plots

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘wiping out Firm’ with ‘woke’ plots
How BLACKPINK is acing the fashion game among K-Pop girl bands

How BLACKPINK is acing the fashion game among K-Pop girl bands
Ben Affleck takes a nap on boat ride during Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck takes a nap on boat ride during Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Better Call Saul: who is Julia Clark Downs?

Better Call Saul: who is Julia Clark Downs?
Prince Harry's pants go on sale

Prince Harry's pants go on sale

Name of Kate Middleton's niece revealed

Name of Kate Middleton's niece revealed

Kid Cudi walks off the stage after hit by bottles

Kid Cudi walks off the stage after hit by bottles

Latest

view all