Sunday Jul 24 2022
Maya Hawke joins dad Ethan Hawke in promotion of ‘The Last Movie Stars’

Maya Hawke joins dad Ethan Hawke in promotion of ‘The Last Movie Stars’

Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke treated his millions of fans with an adorable click of himself and his talented daughter Maya Hawke and fans are stunned to see the actress’ astonishing resemblance to her mother Uma Thurman.

Maya, who rose to global fame with her performance in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, joined her father to promote his upcoming docuseries, The Last Movie Stars.

Maya, who played Robin Buckley on the hit show, posed beside the Moon Knight actor in the picture, posted on Instagram on Saturday.


The father-daughter duo encouraged fans and followers to tune in to an Instagram Live where Maya, 24, interviewed her dad about his documentary.

Fans showered the post with love and praise. Many took to the comments section and lauded the stunning duo. “I love how Maya is the perfect mix of Uma and Ethan! She’s stunning like her parents!” wrote one internet user. While another added, “MY FAVORITE PEOPLE”

A third comment read, “THE MOMENT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FORRRRRR.”

Maya's parents were married from 1998 until 2005 and also have a son named Levon Hawke, 20. 

