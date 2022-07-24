 
Drake's 14-minute private jet flight leaves climate activists in anger

Canadian rapper Drake is receiving flak from climate activists for his recent trip.

The One Dance singer has landed himself in hot waters on the internet after a Twitter account Celebrity Jets tracked a 14-minute flight by his private jet from Toronto to Hamilton.

The account calculated that the 70-kilometer flight had used up 1,522 litres of fuel. Damaging the environment, the jet put out roughly 4 tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

The God’s Plan crooner’s huge Boeing 767 jet also recently logged two other flights from Toronto to Hamilton, coming in at 18 minutes and 16 minutes time duration.

“It’s extremely wasteful,” Ian Borsuk, climate campaign coordinator for Environment Hamilton, told the media. “As a single person, he’s probably emitting more on one flight than most people who make that drive emit in a month or even a year.”

On Twitter, many slammed the rapper for the wasteful flights.

Besides Drake, model Kylie Jenner also got called out for the use of private jets for short trips. The makeup mogul took off from Camarillo, Cal., landing only 3 minutes later in nearby Van Nuys in her private jet.

