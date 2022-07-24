 
Sunday Jul 24 2022
Britney Spears gushes over Taron Egerton, calls him 'coolest guy ever'

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Queen of pop Britney Spears got star-struck after she met the Kingsman actor Taron Egerton and her candid reaction sent the internet into a frenzy.

The Toxic hitmaker, 41, turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a series of pictures and a video clip with the Welsh star.


In the shared video, which was apparently recorded by Spears’ husband Sam Asghari, the Gimme More singer was seen overjoyed to meet Egerton, 32, for whom, she previously said is her ‘favorite actor.’

Donning a stunning white blazer and aviator sunglasses, the Criminal singer posed happily for the camera, as Egerton smiled and wrapped an arm around her.

She captioned the happy post with, “Coolest guy ever !!! Such a freaking fan… I was so stupid!!!’

In the short clip, Egerton was seen giving Spears a hug, with her husband Asghari popping in and joking, “You’ve gotta get your hands off my wife.”

