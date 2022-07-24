 
Sunday Jul 24 2022
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss reveals why she testified in defamation trial against Amber Heard

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Johnny Depps ex Kate Moss reveals why she testified in defamation trial against Amber Heard

Kate Moss has lifted the lid on her decision to testify in her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The 48-year-old British supermodel, in a new interview set to air Sunday, said she testified because “I had to say the truth”.

Moss appeared virtually during the Pirates Of The Caribbean star's lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard to rebut testimony that said Depp pushed Moss down the stairs when the pair dated in the 1990s.

“I know the truth about Johnny,” Moss told the Desert Island Discs, according to the Sunday Times. “I had to say that truth.”

She added that she believes in “fairness and justice” in the interview, according to the Times.

The model testified via video link during the trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia on May 25, 2022.

Kate Moss’ testimony was one of the most highly-publicized moments of the headline-grabbing, six-week trial, which ended with a jury largely ruling in Depp’s favor.

