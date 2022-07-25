Meghan Markle branded ‘shallow’ like Suits’s Rachel Zane: report

File Fooage

Meghan Markle has been linked to her famed character on Suits, with experts believing she is allegedly, just as “shallow” as the fashionista.



Royal author Tom Brown made this claim in his new piece for the Mail Online.

He spoke of Tom Bower’s tell-all memoir about the Windsors and Sussexes and made the observation that Bower “likens [Meghan] to Rachel Zane, the ambitious character she played in the cable TV series Suits that brought her fame, a ‘sexy’, ‘shallow’ ‘fashionista’.”

“It is Meghan who is the scheming focus,” he added before concluding.

“Page after page drips with what he claims are examples of her diva behaviour. Some of it is familiar, of course, from newspaper accounts and other books.”

“Not that Harry comes out much better. He is, in Bower’s words, ‘spoiled, badly educated, simple-minded and demanding’. Together, the biographer says, they are ‘agents of destruction’.”