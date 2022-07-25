 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle branded ‘shallow’ like Suits’s Rachel Zane: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

File Fooage

Meghan Markle has been linked to her famed character on Suits, with experts believing she is allegedly, just as “shallow” as the fashionista.

Royal author Tom Brown made this claim in his new piece for the Mail Online.

He spoke of Tom Bower’s tell-all memoir about the Windsors and Sussexes and made the observation that Bower “likens [Meghan] to Rachel Zane, the ambitious character she played in the cable TV series Suits that brought her fame, a ‘sexy’, ‘shallow’ ‘fashionista’.”

“It is Meghan who is the scheming focus,” he added before concluding.

“Page after page drips with what he claims are examples of her diva behaviour. Some of it is familiar, of course, from newspaper accounts and other books.”

“Not that Harry comes out much better. He is, in Bower’s words, ‘spoiled, badly educated, simple-minded and demanding’. Together, the biographer says, they are ‘agents of destruction’.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?
Travis Scott sets stage on fire with surprise performance at Rolling Loud Miami

Travis Scott sets stage on fire with surprise performance at Rolling Loud Miami

Kate Middleton’s newborn niece name revealed

Kate Middleton’s newborn niece name revealed
Ben Affleck and birthday girl Jennifer Lopez walk hand-in-hand in Paris, see pics

Ben Affleck and birthday girl Jennifer Lopez walk hand-in-hand in Paris, see pics
Prince Harry blasted for ‘misleading’ Queen Elizabeth over major life decision

Prince Harry blasted for ‘misleading’ Queen Elizabeth over major life decision
Johnny Depp fans accused of cyberbullying Amber Heard: ‘Worst to date!’

Johnny Depp fans accused of cyberbullying Amber Heard: ‘Worst to date!’
Elon Musk betrayed close friend Sergey Brin?

Elon Musk betrayed close friend Sergey Brin?
Top 10 movies of the week

Top 10 movies of the week
Jennifer Aniston doesn't trust Amber Heard?

Jennifer Aniston doesn't trust Amber Heard?
Hefty percentage of Prince Harry's earnings goes to his ghostwriter says author

Hefty percentage of Prince Harry's earnings goes to his ghostwriter says author

Latest

view all