 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga deflects an object thrown at her on stage during her world tour

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Lady Gaga deflects an object thrown at her on stage during her world tour
Lady Gaga deflects an object thrown at her on stage during her world tour

A video from Lady Gaga's concert is going viral. After a fan threw something on stage and it was stopped before it hit Gaga by a seemingly ‘invisible force’.

The singer is currently on the road after kicking off her Chromatic Ball stadium tour last week, starting out in Germany on 17 July before heading to the likes of Sweden, the Netherlands and France.

In the clip, Gaga can be seen performing on stage, when a mysteriously large object is thrown towards her.



However, as she throws her hand down to her side as part of her dance routine, the item mysteriously changes course, stopping mid-air before dropping to the ground - giving the illusion that a force field had protected her.

The bizarre video soon went viral, racking up 3.7 million views, thousands of retweets and more than 100,000 likes as people tried to work out what on earth was going on.

One person asked: "Did she accidentally just reveal she has magic powers?"

Someone else said: "Lol someone tried to throw something at lady gaga and an invisible shield blocked it."

A third commented: "That’s honestly freaky but iconic at the same time."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has ‘poison in blood’ over his Royal Family background

Prince Harry has ‘poison in blood’ over his Royal Family background
Kate Hudson gives sneak peek of fun day out with her daughter: Photo

Kate Hudson gives sneak peek of fun day out with her daughter: Photo
J-hope jets off to Chicago for Lollapalooza music fest

J-hope jets off to Chicago for Lollapalooza music fest
Ellie Goulding pens heartfelt note on Ukraine’s visit for First Ladies Summit: Check out

Ellie Goulding pens heartfelt note on Ukraine’s visit for First Ladies Summit: Check out
Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89

Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89
Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist in L.A

Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist in L.A
Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?
Prince Harry not afraid to ‘say what he really feels’ in memoir

Prince Harry not afraid to ‘say what he really feels’ in memoir
Travis Scott sets stage on fire with surprise performance at Rolling Loud Miami

Travis Scott sets stage on fire with surprise performance at Rolling Loud Miami

Latest

view all