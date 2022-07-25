Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist in L.A

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa had a head-on crash with a motorcyclist over the weekend near Calabasas, Los Angeles, on Sunday morning.

The Game of Thrones actor was not hurt in the incident, while the motorcyclist sustained ‘minor, non-life threatening injuries,’ reportedly.

As per the reports, the Aquaman star, 42, was driving his 1970s Oldsmobile when a motorcyclist crossed over into his lane and struck the front-left side of the car.

The motorcyclist was reportedly taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Momoa also remained uninjured.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

On the professional front, Momoa has a few film projects in the pipeline. Back in March, the Dune actor confirmed to play the main antagonist in the next film in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X.