Meghan Markle 'casting a spell' over Prince Harry while still living with her ex-boyfriend

Notorious author Tom Bower has not shown any mercy on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in his new book and revealed some untold stories about the couple.

The former Suits star was “casting a spell” over Prince Harry while still living with her chef ex-boyfriend, according to new book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors”.

Meghan was still living with her then-boyfriend, chef Corey Vitiello, when she went on her first date with the Duke of Sussex, the book claims.



In 2016, she put into action a plan to befriend a group of well-connected Brits, Page Six has reported. Among them were Harry’s childhood friend Violet von Westenholz, who was working as a publicist for Ralph Lauren.

In a conversation with Westenholz at Wimbledon, author Tom Bower writes, the dark-haired actress persuaded “sensitive soul” von Westenholz to set her up on a blind date with the Queen's grandson.



“Her problems were familiar to all unknown, unmarried actors in their mid-thirties – fear of loneliness and personal and financial insecurity,” Bower writes. “Unsurprisingly, Meghan was preoccupied by her own financial security – and finding a husband.”



Before agreeing to the set-up, the book claims, von Westenholz sent Harry photos of Meghan.

Although Bower writes that Meghan’s two-year romance with Vitiello, a Toronto-based chef, was in its last throes when she met Harry, they still shared a home together.



“At the end of the week, after he returned to London, Meghan was convinced that her spell was cast and the relationship with Harry would be sealed. She told Cory that their affair was over,” Bower writes.