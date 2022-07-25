Constance Wu lauds Terminal List costar Chris Pratt for ‘supportive’ behaviour

Constance Wu opened up on how her Terminal List costar Chris Pratt’s support made it easy for her to return back to work on the Amazon Prime action series after giving birth to first child in 2020.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Golden Globe nominee revealed, “My first day on set was hard. I missed my baby. It was the hardest day to stay at work because it was so emotional, something so many mums go through on their first day back at work.”

The Hustlers actress noted that she and her musician partner Ryan Kattner had their first daughter around the same time when Chris and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger had their daughter.

“Talk about someone who really understood what I was going through,” remarked the Crazy Rich Asian star.

“Chris was so supportive, kind and caring on set. I am really fortunate to have had him as my partner,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actress also disclosed that she would release her memoir Making A Scene in October.