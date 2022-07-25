 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
Prince Harry was ‘desperate’ for marriage when he met Meghan Markle: Tom Bower

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a match made in heaven, royal author Tom Bower claimed in his latest TV appearance in which he also said that Harry was ‘desperate’ to find a partner while Meghan was on an English ‘manhunt’.

Bower’s remarks came while taking to GB News hosts Eamonn and Isabel, with the author claiming: “I think they are both needy people, but I think the point is Meghan was on a manhunt.”

As per Bower: “She was looking for a husband and an English husband and Harry was available.”

The couple notably tied the knot in 2018 after meeting each other on a blind date through mutual friends, and have since stepped down as senior royals and relocated to the US where they now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

In his tirade, Bower also claimed that Meghan had ‘carefully researched’ about Prince Harry before she got the chance to meet him for the first time.’

“She carefully researched all his strengths and more importantly his weaknesses and when the moment came when she first met him, she could easily, because she’s an extraordinary good performer in those circumstances, she could reassure him that she was the one he was looking for.”

He then added: “And Harry was desperately looking for somebody, he confessed he was a lonely man, he confessed he couldn’t find anyone suitable.”

Bower further explained: “He had gone through some unhappy relationships. And Meghan fitted the bill, she provided everything he needed. She was good looking, she was good company, she could talk the way he wanted… And they both needed each other.”

He also commented that the match was ‘made in heaven’ for both, especially Meghan as she found the ‘sort of person we were looking for, famous and rich.’

