Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Meghan Markle snubbed Queen invite to take Archie for solo holiday

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to turn down Queen's invitation in 2019 to spend family time with Archie.

The family-of-three jetted off to Ibiza while the monarch spent the summer holidays in Balmoral.

Author Tom Bower claimed Harry and Meghan felt Archie was "too young at three months to travel by plane to Scotland".

Despite the earlier snub, it has been reported that Queen has again extended an invite to the Sussexes to join her for summer retreat- an offer rejected by the couple amid their busy schedule, it is conjectured. 

The couple's last visit to UK was marked in June, where they also introduced their younger child, Lilibet, to the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

