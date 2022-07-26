 
Kim Kardashian criticised for being 'obsessed with her children's looks'

Kim Kardashian has always been open about how much she cares about her looks, even admitting earlier this year that she would “eat poop every single day” if it helped her look younger.

Kim confessed: “I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet.” She went on to spark backlash after she insisted that her beauty standards are “attainable” for other people, as she remarked: “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable.”

And Kim appears to have crossed a line with the most recent post to her Instagram story, which has seen her get accused of “forcing her insecurities” onto her children.

On Sunday, Kim shared a photo that compared her 4-year-old daughter, Chicago, to her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, 26.

However, her followers were less than impressed, with many pointing out that both pictures looked heavily filtered as they questioned why Kim would repost a photoshopped image of her child.

They also shared their discomfort as they accused Kim of being “obsessed with her children’s looks” and her implication that Chicago could be a model like her adult auntie.

Discussing the post on Reddit, one user commented: “Kim is lowkey implying that’s her ‘future supermodel. ’” Another agreed, adding: “Plugging some odd ‘Chicago’s the pretty one who will model,’ theme.”

“Omg this is so weird why is Kim obsessed with her tiny child looking like a small adult??? …this is a rhetoric question of course,” one more commented. Someone else echoed: “The way Kim is obsessed with her children’s looks.”

And others accused Kim of treating Chicago differently than her other daughter, 9-year-old North, by focusing more on the younger girl's appearance.

“It’s probably just me but I feel bad for North since I feel like Kim treats her two daughters differently on social media. Both of them are so cute though!” one person wrote.

“I feel like North will have insecurities because of the way Kim focuses on Chicago’s looks,” another agreed. And a third simply said: “I feel so bad for North when I see this shit.”

