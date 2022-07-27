 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
2PM’s Chansung blessed with a baby girl

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

2PMs Chansung and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl
2PM's Chansung and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl

2PM's Chansung and his wife blessed with a daughter, according to a statement made on July 26 by a representative of management firm L' July Entertainment.

At the end of 2021, Chansung announced his plans to marry his partner and the impending birth of his child in a handwritten letter that he shared on his personal Instagram.

Although the couple had plans to hold a wedding, the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19, and Chansung intends to carry on with his activities as usual even after his wife recently gave birth to a child.

Chansung is a member of 2PM, which was active and published the whole album MUST in June of 2021. It attracted notice because it was the first full group activity in five years.

Chansung is a South Korea rapper, singer, composer, and actor. He made his acting debut in the comedy series Unstoppable High Kick in 2006, and since then, he has been in the films 7th Grade Civil Servant and the 2011 Japanese drama Kait Royale (2013). He appeared in the Netflix series My Holo Love in 2020.

