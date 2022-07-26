 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Alicia Vikander elaborates why she was ‘most sad’ at the height of her fame

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Alicia Vikander elaborates why she was ‘most sad’ at the height of her fame
Alicia Vikander elaborates why she was ‘most sad’ at the height of her fame

The Danish Girl star Alicia Vikander opened up on how fame made her miserable and lonely in her latest interview.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Oscar winner said, “In other people's eyes, when I was at my height of fame, I was the saddest. I kept telling myself, 'Take it in. It is incredible.' But I didn't know what to do. There were all these first-class flights, five-star rooms. But I was always by myself.”

Reflecting on her initial days away from family for her first movie, the Irma Vemp star noted, “Film-making on location can be very lonely.”

She continued, “If I didn't have my friends to call, it would have been difficult. I've seen what can happen to people in my industry.”

The Ex Machina actress mentioned that being a celebrity had not been easy as they put up a brave front for cameras despite going through a lot in their personal lives.

“Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can't understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards,” explained Alicia.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination

Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination

Amber Heard’s friend accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyer of foul play during trial

Amber Heard’s friend accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyer of foul play during trial
Rihanna looks effortlessly chic in corset top as she steps out for dinner with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna looks effortlessly chic in corset top as she steps out for dinner with A$AP Rocky
George R.R. Martin reveals GOT is not more ‘anti-woman than real life’

George R.R. Martin reveals GOT is not more ‘anti-woman than real life’
Princess Diana’s brother speaks out about Martin Bashir bombshell interview

Princess Diana’s brother speaks out about Martin Bashir bombshell interview
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker ‘inseparable’ after musician’s health scare

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker ‘inseparable’ after musician’s health scare
Tom Cruise steals limelight as he goes out for dinner with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Tom Cruise steals limelight as he goes out for dinner with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Madonna drops video of her ‘free and fantastic’ children dancing in kitchen

Madonna drops video of her ‘free and fantastic’ children dancing in kitchen

Latest

view all