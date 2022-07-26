 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Dua Lipa is a stunner in halter neck top and denim cutoffs

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

British singer Dua Lipa is a sight for sore eyes in her latest appearance in a halter neck top as she spent quality time with her 'sidekick' brother Gjin in Montreal.

Taking to Instagram, the New Rules singer left fans wild with her swoon-worthy pictures in a 60s-style halter neck and denim cutoffs.

Sharing the pictures, Dua wrote, “Back on tour ~ with my trusty sidekickkk ~ Montreal see you tonight.”

The star served sultry elegance in a plunging, kaleidoscope effect heart print top looking like a true Fashionista.

In the pictures, Dua teamed the colourful garment with denim shorts, while accessorising with a bejewelled necklace, chunky statement rings, and oversized black-rim specs.

Meanwhile, her teenage brother kept things low-key in a black band tee worn with a hoodie and jeans.

For the unversed, Dua is currently in Canada with her The Future Nostalgia tour.


