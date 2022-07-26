 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Helen Skeltons ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend
Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shared a loved-up snap with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill on Monday while on a short getaway in Cornwall.

The sports pro has begun a new relationship with Stephanie - the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

After keeping his new romance relatively low-key in the weeks that followed, Richie went Instagram official with his new love, 32, earlier this month.

In his latest post, Richie revealed the duo had been enjoying a romantic getaway to Cornwall as he had never visited the seaside resort, noting it was 'worth a 32-year wait'.

Stephanie was quick to comment, penning: 'Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU'

The rugby star, 32, announced his split from wife Helen, 39, in April - four months after they welcomed their third child together. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism
Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit

Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit
Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report

Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report
Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur

Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur
Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes

Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes
Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey

Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey
Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight

Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight
Jungkook is one of the most searched K-pop idols in US

Jungkook is one of the most searched K-pop idols in US
Dua Lipa is a stunner in halter neck top and denim cutoffs

Dua Lipa is a stunner in halter neck top and denim cutoffs
Prince Harry ‘knows’ the Queen and doesn’t believe Tom Bower’s claims?

Prince Harry ‘knows’ the Queen and doesn’t believe Tom Bower’s claims?
Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez snapped heading out to dinner at London restaurant

Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez snapped heading out to dinner at London restaurant

Latest

view all