ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo daze fans at Dior event: 'Otherworldly physicals!'

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo graced the Dior Beauty Event on July 17 in Seoul, as the brand ambassador for the luxury brand.

The actor was among many stars who attended the press event for the revealing of 'Dior's 2022 winter collection at the brand's concept store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

The 'Dior Beauty' ambassador in Korea, astounded fans and reporters alike with beautiful visuals. According to an allkpop report, many netizens 'laughed out loud' at the reporters' dramatic headlines which read, "Graceful Face Genius", "South Korea's Top Flower Visual", "Otherworldly Physicals", "A Statue from the Louvre Museum Out for a Walk", etc.

The idol-actor showed off his curly hair and completed his look with a black suit.

KDRAMA STARS reports “The famous Italian brand collaborated with the Seoul Museum of Arts. Contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel attended the event."

People gushed over the Astro member's beauty, they left comments like, “His beauty is a world-class,” “This one photo is making me so proud,” and “The only words I can say are ‘I’m overwhelmed.'”

Sources reveal Cha Eun Woo’s had a convivial conversation with another brand ambassador and Korea's highly-respected athlete, dubbed 'Figure Queen Skater,' Kim Yu Na.

Cha eun Woo with Kim Yu na and Jean-Michel Othoniel

The singer cum actor is also starring alongside Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton in a K-pop-based Hollywood film K-Pop: ‘Lost in America. The movie has not started filming yet.