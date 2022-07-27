 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend’s son mysteriously found dead

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen’s son has mysteriously been found dead.

Kelly made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram last Friday after her 9-year-old son was found dead at home.

The former model and entrepreneur said, "My world is shattered into a million pieces."

The Daily Mail quoted a source as saying, George was tragically found "unresponsive" at home and the cause of death remains a mystery.

The Sun reported that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Zajfen became friends after they met through Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

Meanwhile, after receiving the sad news, Meghan and Harry made a joint $5,000 donation to the fundraiser set up for the Zajfen family.

Trevor Engelson and his wife Tracey Kurland followed in the footsteps of the former Suits actress and Prince Harry by helping the grieving family.

