 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes
Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is best known as Ertugrul, celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday.

Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, received love and sweet birthday wishes from fans, friends and family.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar was the first to wish her sweetheart a very happy birthday.

Sharing a loved-up photo with husband on Instagram, Neslisah said: “Happy Birthday darling! My best friend, my confidant, my life partner... For a lifetime together, always side by side. Happy birthday” followed by a heart emoticon.

Responding to it, Engin commented, “Thanks darling, good luck to you..”

Later, the actor also took to the Facebook-owned app and thanked everyone for their sweet wishes.

“Thank you so much for all the birthday messages...Thank you very much for all your birthday wishes,” Engin said.


More From Entertainment:

Shakira drops jaws in lavender beachwear while enjoying with sons in Mexico

Shakira drops jaws in lavender beachwear while enjoying with sons in Mexico

A$AP Rocky sets summer fashion goals in colourful beanie and pink track pants

A$AP Rocky sets summer fashion goals in colourful beanie and pink track pants
Meghan Markle once faced 'mortifying snub' from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson

Meghan Markle once faced 'mortifying snub' from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson
Brooklyn Beckham snubs yacht vacation with parents to spend time with Nicola’s family

Brooklyn Beckham snubs yacht vacation with parents to spend time with Nicola’s family
Shawn Mendes cuts dapper figure in all-black outfit as he grabs coffee in LA

Shawn Mendes cuts dapper figure in all-black outfit as he grabs coffee in LA
ENHYPEN crowned No.1 in shell shocking move

ENHYPEN crowned No.1 in shell shocking move
Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Prince Charles’ reputation ‘damaged beyond repair’ from Netflix

Prince Charles’ reputation ‘damaged beyond repair’ from Netflix
Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’

Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’
Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’

Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’
Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’

Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’
Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, defends changes

Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, defends changes

Latest

view all