Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is best known as Ertugrul, celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday.



Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, received love and sweet birthday wishes from fans, friends and family.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar was the first to wish her sweetheart a very happy birthday.

Sharing a loved-up photo with husband on Instagram, Neslisah said: “Happy Birthday darling! My best friend, my confidant, my life partner... For a lifetime together, always side by side. Happy birthday” followed by a heart emoticon.

Responding to it, Engin commented, “Thanks darling, good luck to you..”

Later, the actor also took to the Facebook-owned app and thanked everyone for their sweet wishes.

“Thank you so much for all the birthday messages...Thank you very much for all your birthday wishes,” Engin said.



