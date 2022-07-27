Prince Charles' 'dark history' to force him to change name when King?

file footage

Prince Charles might end up changing his name once he ascends to the British throne, with Express UK reporting that the decision might be owing to the dark history attached to his real name.



As per reports, there have been two previous British kings named Charles, both of whom have had questionable reputations which could be the reason why Prince Charles may opt out of using his own name when he is King.

King Charles I was famously overthrown by Oliver Cromwell in 1645 after Parliament scored a victory over the monarchy in the English Civil War. He was then put on trial for treason, found guilty, and beheaded in 1649.

In 1660, Charles I’s son Charles II was brought back from exile during the restoration of the monarchy, and also led a pretty controversial life.

While it isn’t confirmed whether Charles will choose to be King Charles III, it is thought that he might want to avoid the negative implications of the two earlier Charles.