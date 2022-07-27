Prince Harry’s old home taken over by Princess Eugenie and husband

file footage

Prince Harry’s old home, Nottingham Cottage, is now home to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, reported Hello magazine.



As per the outlet, the couple made the move along with their son, August, and the property, affectionately known as Nott Cott, was home to Prince Harry from 2013 and then to him and Meghan Markle from 2017 after they announced their engagement.

The cottage is also reportedly highly equipped with security features, including huge gates that restrict the entry of vehicles without checking into royal residences.

There are also trained security officers around the property, with CCTV cameras also installed throughout.

Nottingham Cottage reportedly has two bedrooms along with reception rooms and a kitchen, bathroom, and a garden.