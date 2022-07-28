 
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘taking the battle’ to Prince Harry, Meghan in US

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming trip to US has been called a battle call for Prince Harry, Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to visit the US for the Earthshot Prize 2022 in Boston, and as per Tom Bower, the visit will mean that the Cambridges are ‘taking the battle’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle themselves.

Bower sat down with Closer magazine to talk about his new book release, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, and dished out details about Harry and Meghan’s feud with William and Kate.

As per the author, Prince William and his wife Kate are ‘outrageously wounded’ by Meghan’s ‘assault’ on the royal family in recent years as well as Prince Harry’s behaviour towards them.

While Harry and Meghan’s popularity sank in the UK after Megxit, Bower says William and Kate’s soared, however, they were left feeling sad and wounded.

“I think they’ve been outrageously wounded by Meghan’s assault and Harry’s behaviour. I feel very sorry for them,” Bower said.

He further added: “Now they are having to repair the damage the Sussexes have caused. I’m delighted they’re going to America (for the 2022 Earthshot Prize) to show them who the real royals are. They’re taking the battle to them.”

