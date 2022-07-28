 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
Movies and TV shows releasing on Netlfix from July 29th 2022

You can always count on Netflix for your entertainment needs no matter what your preference, with new movies and TV shows releasing everyday.

Here's a run down of the TV shows and Movies set to hit the steaming service tomorrow. 


Upcoming Movies:

  • Fanático
  • Purple Hearts
  • The Entitled


Upcoming TV shows:
  • Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem
  • Uncoupled


1. Fanático

This Spanish drama explores the dark side of fame and secrecy. After Spain's biggest music star accidentally dies during a concert, one fan seizes the chance to escape their dull life by slipping into his dead hero's life and pretending to be him.

Fanatico is a short movie directed by Hannah May Cumming. Starring Veronica Bowen, Judith Conly, and Morgan Demetre.


2. Purple Hearts

Purple Hearts is a romantic drama film helmed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum from a screenplay co-written by Kyle Jarrow and Liz Garcia. Cassie and Luke enter in a fake relationship due to their financial constraints but neither expected their relationship to turn into something real.


3. The Entitled

The Entitled is a comedy movie directed by Theodore Boborol. After learning her estranged father is a hotel mogul, Belinda bumbles her way through a new, sophisticated lifestyle with the help of a charming lawyer.


4. Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Season 1)

Rebel Cheer Squad centres on a group of young women who band together to confront bullies at their schools. The series is a spin-off of getting Even (2020), which was also produced by Holly Phillips from Gretchen McNeil’s novel series Don’t Get Mad.


5. The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2)

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2, tells the narrative of a family that lives through the Ottoman Empire, the British Mandate, and Israel’s War of Independence.


6. Uncoupled

Darren Star created the series along with Modern Family alum Jeffrey Richman starring Neil Patrick Harris. Stunned when his longtime boyfriend moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over — and dating again — in his 40s.


