Thursday Jul 28 2022
Prince William ‘following’ Prince Harry ‘out of royal bubble’?

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince William is thinking of following in Prince Harry’s footsteps and “break out of his royal bubble.”

Royal author and biographer for Finding Freedom made this claim in his new piece for Yahoo Entertainment.

His new piece made shocking revelations and wrote, “A steady stream of orchestrated appearances from George, Charlotte and Louis – and William and Kate’s efforts during the pandemic – has helped the Cambridges’ popularity rise.”

“And it seems Kensington Palace is now hoping they can do the same in the US,” Mr Scobie alleged.

“It’s why William sat down with People magazine, still one of the country’s most read magazines, last summer for a rare interview.”

“'William is keen for his work to be seen and have impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble’ a source tells me. The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.”

