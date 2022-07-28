 
‘Too Hot to Handle’ is coming to Korea this summer

‘Too Hot to Handle’ is coming to Korea this summer

The Korean version of the popular American-British dating reality program Too Hot to Handle is coming to Wavve this summer, according to ALLKPOP.

The show is titled 'Sum+fing' (combining "sum" with "surfing"), the brand new Wavve original dating reality series invites young single males and females to meet and mingle on Sum-topia, a beautiful paradise island.

The five celebrity MCs will be witnessing every moment of the participants' paradise vacation, offering interesting and enjoyable commentary on their every move.

Hosted by Jo Se Ho, WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and Kim Jin Woo, Lee Mi Joo, and Uhm Ji Yoon, the reality series is slated to air this August.

