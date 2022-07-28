 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about the struggles of nepotism kids in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about the struggles of nepotism kids in Hollywood
Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about the struggles of nepotism kids in Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow said that star kids in Hollywood have to work "twice as hard" to prove themselves but accepted that they do get in the industry "unfairly."

During an appearance on Hailey Bieber's Who's In My Bathroom? YouTube series, the Shakespeare in Love actor talked about her views on the struggle of someone coming from affluent or famous family.

The 49-year-old, who is daughter of actor Blythe Danner and late director Bruce Paltrow, said, “As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way.”

“However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good,” she added.

“Because people are ready to pull you down and say 'You don't belong there' and 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom', or whatever the case may be,'” the actor explained.

Paltrow went on to give advice to kids with famous parents that the label “shouldn't limit" them.

"Because what I believe is that nobody in the world, especially somebody who doesn't know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions that you make,” she noted.

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik flaunts pink hair in rare social media post

Zayn Malik flaunts pink hair in rare social media post
Meghan Markle worried ‘Revenge’ book is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

Meghan Markle worried ‘Revenge’ book is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’
Lizzo gives THIS adorable reaction after Harry Styles sends her flowers

Lizzo gives THIS adorable reaction after Harry Styles sends her flowers
Joey King feels lucky to work with Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’

Joey King feels lucky to work with Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’
Madonna stops 'misogynistic men' from making her 'extraordinary' biopic

Madonna stops 'misogynistic men' from making her 'extraordinary' biopic
Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable verbal exchange with son: Photo

Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable verbal exchange with son: Photo
Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin ‘got along’ well on first date: ‘Going the distance'

Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin ‘got along’ well on first date: ‘Going the distance'
Prince Harry mental fitness start-up is ‘psychologically unsafe place to work’

Prince Harry mental fitness start-up is ‘psychologically unsafe place to work’
K-pop: boy band group ATBO makes their debut with EP 'The Beginning'

K-pop: boy band group ATBO makes their debut with EP 'The Beginning'

Latest

view all