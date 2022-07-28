Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about the struggles of nepotism kids in Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow said that star kids in Hollywood have to work "twice as hard" to prove themselves but accepted that they do get in the industry "unfairly."

During an appearance on Hailey Bieber's Who's In My Bathroom? YouTube series, the Shakespeare in Love actor talked about her views on the struggle of someone coming from affluent or famous family.

The 49-year-old, who is daughter of actor Blythe Danner and late director Bruce Paltrow, said, “As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way.”

“However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good,” she added.

“Because people are ready to pull you down and say 'You don't belong there' and 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom', or whatever the case may be,'” the actor explained.

Paltrow went on to give advice to kids with famous parents that the label “shouldn't limit" them.

"Because what I believe is that nobody in the world, especially somebody who doesn't know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions that you make,” she noted.