Queen's Brian May opens up about terrifying stroke

Brian May reveals how minor stroke changed his life forever

Brian May, the legendary Queen's guitarist, has opened up about terrifying stroke.

During his appearance on ITV's Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, the rock legend got candid about his health after suffering "minor stroke."

May said, "I’ve been lucky, I get these things, but I seem to be able to get out of them. They give you a wake-up call."

"I keep moving, I do my biking a lot of times a week. I do a hundred lengths in the pool once a week. To me, that's what's keeping me going. That's what's keeping me alive," he added further.

Revealing that the doctors have said he's doing "the right things," May added, "So, for now, I'm still here."

This comes after Brian May explained about the stroke on Instagram in September 2024.

He said in the video, "They called it a minor stroke, and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of this arm. It was a little scary, I have to say."

""I didn’t wanna say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding it, I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that, because it’ll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that. The good news is I’m okay," the Queen's legend added.