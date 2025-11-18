 
Geo News

Queen's Brian May opens up about terrifying stroke

Rock legend Brian May survives stroke at 77

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 18, 2025

Brian May reveals how minor stroke changed his life forever
Brian May reveals how minor stroke changed his life forever

Brian May, the legendary Queen's guitarist, has opened up about terrifying stroke.

During his appearance on ITV's Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, the rock legend got candid about his health after suffering "minor stroke."

May said, "I’ve been lucky, I get these things, but I seem to be able to get out of them. They give you a wake-up call."

"I keep moving, I do my biking a lot of times a week. I do a hundred lengths in the pool once a week. To me, that's what's keeping me going. That's what's keeping me alive," he added further.

Revealing that the doctors have said he's doing "the right things," May added, "So, for now, I'm still here."

This comes after Brian May explained about the stroke on Instagram in September 2024.

He said in the video, "They called it a minor stroke, and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of this arm. It was a little scary, I have to say."

""I didn’t wanna say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding it, I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that, because it’ll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that. The good news is I’m okay," the Queen's legend added.

More From Entertainment

Bridget Jones receives a statue of her own in London's Leicester Square
Bridget Jones receives a statue of her own in London's Leicester Square
Daniel Craig returns to solve 'impossible crime' in 'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer video
Daniel Craig returns to solve 'impossible crime' in 'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer
Rebecca Gayheart shares emotional update on Eric Dane's bond with his girls
Rebecca Gayheart shares emotional update on Eric Dane's bond with his girls
Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking confession about infertility journey
Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking confession about infertility journey
Angelina Jolie makes shocking accusation against Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie makes shocking accusation against Brad Pitt
Kris Jenner opens up on keeping in touch with Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott
Kris Jenner opens up on keeping in touch with Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott
Justin Bieber caught staring at Selena Gomez tattoo
Justin Bieber caught staring at Selena Gomez tattoo
Kate Hudson reveals behind the scenes funny moment with Hugh Jackman
Kate Hudson reveals behind the scenes funny moment with Hugh Jackman
Eddie Murphy gets honest about being father to 10 children
Eddie Murphy gets honest about being father to 10 children