 
Geo News

Morgan Freeman confesses his spark for acting is fading at 88

Morgan Freeman breaks silence on retirement plans

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 18, 2025

Morgan Freeman reveals real reason he still wont retire
Morgan Freeman reveals real reason he still won't retire

Morgan Freeman has opened up about retirement plans.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar-winning actor revealed he has no plans of stepping away from the spotlight.

Freeman, 88, admitted that while his passion for acting remains strong, it has "dimmed" a little at this age.

Admitting that his "appetite is still there" Freeman noted, "I will concede that it’s dimmed a little. But not enough to make a serious difference."

He said, "Sometimes the idea of retirement would float past me but, as soon as my agent says there’s a job or somebody wants you or they’ve made an offer, the whole thing just boils back into where it was yesterday. How much you’re going to pay, where we’re gonna be?"

Morgan Freeman is currently promoting Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, where he reprises his role as Thaddeus Bradley, marking his first feature-film appearance since 2024’s Gunner and My Dead Friend Zoe, along with his recurring role in season 2 of Lioness.

The legendary actor remains beloved for iconic roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and The Dark Knight.

More From Entertainment

'Moana' live-action trailer shows Catherine Laga'aia rides the waves video
'Moana' live-action trailer shows Catherine Laga'aia rides the waves
Irina Shayk shares rare insight into coparenting with Bradley Cooper
Irina Shayk shares rare insight into coparenting with Bradley Cooper
Everything fans should expect from 'The Family Plan 2'
Everything fans should expect from 'The Family Plan 2'
Bridget Jones receives a statue of her own in London's Leicester Square
Bridget Jones receives a statue of her own in London's Leicester Square
Daniel Craig returns to solve 'impossible crime' in 'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer video
Daniel Craig returns to solve 'impossible crime' in 'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer
Rebecca Gayheart shares emotional update on Eric Dane's bond with his girls
Rebecca Gayheart shares emotional update on Eric Dane's bond with his girls
Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking confession about infertility journey
Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking confession about infertility journey
Angelina Jolie makes shocking accusation against Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie makes shocking accusation against Brad Pitt
Kris Jenner opens up on keeping in touch with Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott
Kris Jenner opens up on keeping in touch with Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott