 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance
Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance 

Jennifer Garner and her beau John Miller’s romance is going low-key but stronger as they are bringing their families closer amid her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s wedding with Jennifer Lopez.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the couple is keeping their relation “very private” and away from the public eye unlike Affleck and JLo.

“They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes,” the insider told the outlet.

The Adam Project actor and the CaliGroup CEO will stay the night with one another “when the timing is right” and have gone on “secret getaways” to New York, Italy and beyond, as per the source.

The couple dated for two years after the 49-year-old actor got divorced from Affleck in 2018. However, they called it quits in 2020 only to get back together in April 2021.

Garner is mother to two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and a son Samuel with Affleck whereas Miller has a son Quest and a daughter Violet with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

The actor “met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the source said.

The insider further noted that the lovebirds have been “incorporating their families since they got back together.”

The outlet shared that Miller has been “spending more time with Jen’s kids,” and the blended brood often does “planned fun things together on weekends.”

And when the duo’s busy schedule holds them from meeting each other then the two “write each other sweet love notes,” the insider revealed.

Previously, as per a report by OK! Magazine, a source said that, “[Jennifer] loves how little [John] cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff.”

“Very different from Ben and J. Lo’s relationship in that way. You’ll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it’s just not their style," the insider added.

According to the source, Garner and Miller "don’t need anyone else’s validation to know they’re meant to be together. That’s not to say they’re taking digs against others, it’s just not them."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family
TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’

TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’
‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash

‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source
Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge

Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge
Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin
Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills

Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood

Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood
Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show

Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show
Prince Harry’s ‘outright criticism’ comes under fire: report

Prince Harry’s ‘outright criticism’ comes under fire: report
True Thompson channels classy ‘lady’ look in new snaps from her private jet

True Thompson channels classy ‘lady’ look in new snaps from her private jet

Latest

view all