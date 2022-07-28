New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel rejects being called ‘manic pixie dream girl’

Zooey Deschanel clears out about manic pixie dream girl description

The New Girl star Zooey Deschanel recently refused to be called a manic pixie dream girl.



According to Variety, the term was first coined in 2007 to describe quirky female characters whose main goal was to save their male protagonist or teach him about meaning of life and love.

Lately speaking to The Guardian to promote her She & Him's seventh studio album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, the 42-year-old gave her two cents on being associated with the Manic Pixie Dream Girl description.

“I don't feel it's accurate. I'm not a girl. I am a woman, commented Zooey, and added, “It doesn't hurt my feelings, but it's a way of making a woman one-dimensional and I'm not one-dimensional.”

The actress mentioned that she could not feel “female characters are made to be as complex as male ones”.

“I think the tendency is still to make women one-dimensional, so you have to add dimension, if you can. The more screen time a female character gets, the more space there is to show complexities, but there has been a shift, so I'm optimistic,” added 500 Days of Summer actress.