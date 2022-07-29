 
Camila Cabello celebrates Fifth Harmony's 10th anniversary with throwback photos

Camila Cabello took a trip down the memory lane as she marked the 10th anniversary of the girl group Fifth Harmony with throwback photos.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Señorita hit-maker dropped a monochromatic picture of the former group including Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke, with a sweet caption.

"Look at these innocent lil babies. We all have armpit hair now! We had some good laughs/inside jokes and a (expletive) wild ride. Much love and happiness to these ladies," the 25-year-old singer wrote.

"And thanks to everybody who supported and went so hard for us along the way," Cabello added.

Sharing another snap on the meta owned app, the singer reflected on her time with the girl gang, which is now on a hiatus.

“10 years since this (expletive) wild ride. Crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever,” Cabello captioned the post.

“I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I’m dreaming moments. pls let’s all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner thx,” she added.

Signing off, Cabello added, “Much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony and thx to the fans who had fun with us along the way x”



