Friday Jul 29 2022
Bipasha Basu reportedly expecting first child with hubby Karan Singh Grover

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover are reportedly expecting their first baby six years after tying the knot.

An insider told Pinkvilla that the Raaz actor is pregnant with her first child and will soon be making an official announcement with her beau.

The soon-to-be-parents are in a “very happy space” and are “excited” to expand their family, according to the source close to the lovebirds.

The one of the most beloved couples of Bollywood met on the set of their 2015 horror movie Alone and got married a year later in 2016 surrounded by family and friends.

The duo often flaunt their love on their respective social media handles as Basu recently celebrated her 6th marriage anniversary with short clip of her wedding day.

“Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever,” Basu captioned the video.

“Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu,” Grover also wished his wife with a sweet note on Instagram.

“I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!” he added.

