Friday Jul 29 2022
Upcoming series 'Hip' to star Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min are all set to star in the upcoming Kim Seok Yoon series Hip
Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min are confirmed to play lead characters in the upcoming series Hip.

On July 27, Lee Min Ki's agency, Sangyoung Entertainment, and Han Ji Min's agency, BH Entertainment, confirmed the appearance of their respective actors in the upcoming series, according to Soompi.

Sangyoung Entertainment shared: "Lee Min Ki has received an offer to appear in the series and he is currently considering it.

Meanwhile, BH Entertainment stated: "Han Ji Min has received the casting offer for the drama and is currently in talks with a positive outlook"

Hip is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2023.

