Friday Jul 29 2022
Helen Skelton on internet banking scam: 'It makes you feel really stupid'

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Helen Skelton is recalling the scary internet banking scam that took place in 2019.

The Counrtyfile presenter, 38, confessed that she lost £70,000 of her life savings after answering a few questions during a 'dodgy' phone call from what she believed was her bank, reported Daily Mail.

The star recalled the experience as she partnered up with Lloyds Bank to discuss her fears for her children's online safety.

Talking about her son, Helen said: 'The notion of him chatting to his mates online scares me a bit

'I don't know that world and we've all heard plenty of things that could go wrong.'

She added: 'I mean, come on – even as adults it is so easy to fall victim to a fraudster. I've done it – it has happened to me. It makes you feel really stupid. But it has happened to so many people who aren't stupid.'

Helen then explained how falling victim to a scammer is 'easily done' as everyone spends a lot of their lives online.

Helen penned: 'I personally know the pain of being defrauded, so it is incredibly important to me that my children are equipped to spot a scam, even in the seemingly harmless environment of a video game.'

The TV and radio presenter, who is mother to sons Ernie and Louis and daughter Elsie, seven months, with her ex husband, England rugby league player Richie Myler, previously revealed was looking after her children when she received a 'dodgy' phone call from what she believed was her bank.

During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine three years ago, Helen revealed the scary incident.

She said: 'I got phoned up by the bank, told something dodgy had been going on with my account. A week later, £70,000 had gone. All gone. And it was just a few questions over the phone.'


