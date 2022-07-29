Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'





Will Smith expressed regret over the Oscars slap in an emotional video that was posted to his social media accounts.



Four months after Will, 53, took the stage at the Oscars and smacked Chris Rock 57, across the face, has now shared a video on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook on Friday, in which he apologizes to Rock again and tells him, "I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out," Will said. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Addressing why he didn't apologize to Rock in his Oscars acceptance speech for Best Actor, Will said, "I was fogged out by that point. It's all fuzzy."

The King Richard actor went on to say that he also wants to apologize to Rock's mom: "I saw an interview that his mother did. That's one of the things about that moment I didn't realize, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment."



"So I want to apologize to Chris's mother; I want to apologize to Chris's family, specifically Tony Rock [Chris's younger brother]. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable," Will said.

Will, 53, was banned from future ceremonies and related events for 10 years by the Academy for slapping Rock, 57, onstage during the March ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Jada's shaved head.