Katie Price shows off her engagement ring amid split reports





Katie Price’s engagement ring has once again grabbed the attention of the netizens amid split rumours with Carl Woods.

The mother-of-six is said to have publicly announced that their romance is over while enjoying a boozy night out, while Carl has suggested otherwise by sharing a clip of the model still wearing her engagement ring.

The former model 44, first sparked split rumours this week when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo where Carl was absent.

The embattled star was seen in her stepdad Paul's Instagram snap three weeks after coming off social media for 'personal reasons.'

It's now been claimed that she has been telling people that she is very much single, reportedly going on a solo night out and discussing her love life with onlookers.

A source told The Sun: 'Katie was letting her hair down and telling people that her engagement with Carl was over,.

'She said that the couple had been rowing non-stop on holiday and things had come to blows with her deciding to call it a day when they returned home.

'Those close to Katie hope it is over for good after their rocky romance has taken its toll on her.'

Despite Katie's alleged comments, Carl appeared to hint that he was still engaged to Katie as he shared a short Instagram clip on Thursday of Katie showing off her dazzling ring while sat beside her dog and horse.

In the video, Katie could be heard saying: 'This is me at my happiest. Thursday evening by the stables feeding the horses.'