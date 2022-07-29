 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Price shows off her engagement ring amid split reports

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022


Katie Price’s engagement ring has once again grabbed the attention of the netizens amid split rumours with Carl Woods.

The mother-of-six is said to have publicly announced that their romance is over while enjoying a boozy night out, while Carl has suggested otherwise by sharing a clip of the model still wearing her engagement ring.

The former model 44, first sparked split rumours this week when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo where Carl was absent.

The embattled star was seen in her stepdad Paul's Instagram snap three weeks after coming off social media for 'personal reasons.'

It's now been claimed that she has been telling people that she is very much single, reportedly going on a solo night out and discussing her love life with onlookers.

A source told The Sun: 'Katie was letting her hair down and telling people that her engagement with Carl was over,.

'She said that the couple had been rowing non-stop on holiday and things had come to blows with her deciding to call it a day when they returned home.

'Those close to Katie hope it is over for good after their rocky romance has taken its toll on her.'

Despite Katie's alleged comments, Carl appeared to hint that he was still engaged to Katie as he shared a short Instagram clip on Thursday of Katie showing off her dazzling ring while sat beside her dog and horse.

In the video, Katie could be heard saying: 'This is me at my happiest. Thursday evening by the stables feeding the horses.' 

More From Entertainment:

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’
Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech

Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech
Here’s why Prince Charles didn’t quit royal life to live in Italy: Details

Here’s why Prince Charles didn’t quit royal life to live in Italy: Details
Prince Charles nearly escaped UK to be ‘part-time royal’: Details

Prince Charles nearly escaped UK to be ‘part-time royal’: Details
Jameela Jamil reacts to Marvel fans backlash over She-Hulk appearance

Jameela Jamil reacts to Marvel fans backlash over She-Hulk appearance
Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit

Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit
Ben Affleck’s daughter is exact copy of Jennifer Garner: Photo

Ben Affleck’s daughter is exact copy of Jennifer Garner: Photo
Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'

Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'
Devin Booker’s recent photo seems to confirm vacation with Kendall Jenner: Check out

Devin Booker’s recent photo seems to confirm vacation with Kendall Jenner: Check out
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval winery case to get more complex: Report

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval winery case to get more complex: Report
Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics

Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics
Helen Skelton on internet banking scam: 'It makes you feel really stupid'

Helen Skelton on internet banking scam: 'It makes you feel really stupid'

Latest

view all