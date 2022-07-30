 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
BLACKPINK drops MV for 'Ready For Love' in collab with PUBG Mobile

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

BLACKPINK on Friday dropped the video for Ready for Love as part of a collaboration with PUBG Mobile in-game concert.

Released on Youtube, the 3-min long music video takes place inside of the game’s world as part of their recent collaboration with PUBG Mobile 'BLACKPINK X PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: THE VIRTUAL'.

The video is now trending on 30th number on YouTube with over 15million views in a day of its release.

The in-game concert dubbed The Virtual is not quite over. Players in North and South America can check it out until July 30th, while the rest of the world has until the 31st.

