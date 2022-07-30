Meghan Markle will be 'remembered' for 'buyring' Queen rule 'complaint' rule: Expert

 
Saturday Jul 30 2022
Meghan Markle will be 'remembered' for 'burying' Queen rule about complaints: Expert

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have forever changed the royal mantra around complaints, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left UK in 2020 and later accused the royal family of being racist during a sit-in with Oprah Winfrey, broke the unofficial rule of 'never complain, never explain' long followed by Her Majesty the Queen.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell told Us Weekly: “I think Harry and Megan will probably be remembered as the people who bury that attitude for themselves and for future generations of the royals.

“And that, maybe, is no bad thing.”

Speaking about the bombshell book newly released by Tom Bower, Mr Russell advice the Sussexes to keep mum on the allegations.

Mr Russell said: “You can’t respond to it all.

“If you go out answering every single book or allegation, it will consume your entire day.

"You won’t have spare time to devote to your own mental health and your own well-being.”

“When you are as famous as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there is going to be a lot of speculation.

“It doesn’t always do anyone good in public life to always be answering and rebutting those claims.”

