Saturday Jul 30 2022
Royals warned of a powerful 'dual attack' from Prince Harry's memoir

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

The royal family can expect the unexpected with Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, says expert.

Royal expert Robert Lacey believes the Duke of Sussex's ghostwriter JR Moehringer has written a "powerful and exploratory book" on Harry's life.

He adds: "One would anticipate a book that sets new standards in royal analysis. "I am hoping [Moehringer] will be analysing the institution as well. 

Moehringer previously wrote the biography of tennis champion Andre Agassi.

"On Agassi, he not only demolished Agassi’s parenting and upbringing, he had a hard knock at the world of professional tennis. 

He continues: "Therefore, one would anticipate the same sort of dual attack in what he writes about Harry and the monarchy."

Prince Harry's memoir is reportedly set for an autumn release this year.

