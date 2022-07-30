 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Reuters

Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff

By
Reuters

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Netflix sues creators of alleged Bridgerton knockoff
Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff

Netflix on Friday sued the creators of an alleged unauthorized musical stage production of its popular period drama "Bridgerton," accusing them of copyright infringement after building demand for their knockoff on TikTok.

The complaint was filed against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in the federal court in Washington, D.C., three days after a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" in that city's Kennedy Center.

A lawyer for the defendants had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

"Bridgerton," based on Julia Quinn's bestselling romance novels, attracted 82 million viewers in the first four weeks of the series' debut on Netflix, a record at the time. It was renewed for a second season, and inspired a spin-off series and live event, "The Queen's Ball," hosted in six cities.

Netflix said after "Bridgerton" was first released in December 2020, the defendants started posting about the series to TikTok, where they have 2.4 million followers, including creating songs based on characters, scenes, dialogue and plot points.

The company said it warned the defendants repeatedly to stop, but they plowed ahead with an album titled "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical," which won a Grammy award, and their stage show.

"Barlow & Bear's conduct began on social media, but stretches 'fan fiction' well past its breaking point," Netflix said. "It is blatant infringement of intellectual property rights."

This week, Barlow and Bear's musical was performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Kennedy Center in Washington, where Netflix was hosting its own live Bridgerton experience.

The lawsuit seeks to stop the alleged infringements, plus unspecified damages.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith reveals Jada had ‘nothing to do’ with his decision to hit Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith reveals Jada had ‘nothing to do’ with his decision to hit Chris Rock at Oscars
Royals warned of a powerful 'dual attack' from Prince Harry's memoir

Royals warned of a powerful 'dual attack' from Prince Harry's memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'are the last thing' Queen needs at Balmoral: Britons

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'are the last thing' Queen needs at Balmoral: Britons
Meghan Markle to stand against royals in Netflix 'cynical' PR master campaign

Meghan Markle to stand against royals in Netflix 'cynical' PR master campaign
Prince Harry 'transformed' into looking 'unhappy' after marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'transformed' into looking 'unhappy' after marrying Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle will be 'remembered' for 'buyring' Queen rule 'complaint' rule: Expert

Meghan Markle will be 'remembered' for 'buyring' Queen rule 'complaint' rule: Expert
Johnny Depp says he will rest after concerts

Johnny Depp says he will rest after concerts

Shakira's spokesperson slams Spanish Tax Office

Shakira's spokesperson slams Spanish Tax Office

BLACKPINK drops MV for 'Ready For Love' in collab with PUBG Mobile

BLACKPINK drops MV for 'Ready For Love' in collab with PUBG Mobile

Latest

view all