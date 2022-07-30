 
entertainment
Kelis responds with a cryptic comment after fans target Rihanna for copying her style

Kelis responds with a cryptic comment after fans target Rihanna for copying her style

Kelis recently addressed a comparison specifically between her style and Rihanna's in a recent Instagram interaction.

"I feel like Rihanna rode a wave created by Kelis," one person wrote in the 42-year-old’s comments. In response, Kelis said, "Let's not open that Pandora's box today lol one step at a time friend ."

Although she didn't outright say Rihanna copied her style, she certainly seemed to imply it in her response. It seems she just chose not to go there, presumably because she was already catching heat after blasting Beyoncé over a song sample.

Kelis got upset with the "Lemonade" singer over the song "Energy" from Beyoncé's new Renaissance album, saying it sampled Kelis's song “Get Along With You” without her permission. She also took aim at the Neptunes producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo — two of Kelis’s biggest collaborators in her early career — who created and produced the song.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis wrote.

