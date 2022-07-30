 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffered '12 days' of hell

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Last few days did not fall in favour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who even attracted massive attention with their move last week.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "taken hit after hit over the last 12 days or so", adding: "Things are not exactly looking that rosy over Montecito way".

Harry and Meghan made the headlines with their appearance at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, but seemingly failed to impress people. Harry's gesture and address at UN also remained talks of the town.

The Duke sparked reactions with his criticism on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade. 

Shortly afterwards, royal author Tom Bower released his book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors".

The royal expert described the book as being a "largely unrelenting, highly unflattering take on the Sussexes".

Then came the court battle between Meghan and her estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, who accused Meghan of allegedly telling "false and malicious lies" during her Oprah Winfrey interview last year. The Duchess of Sussex has denied the claims.

Royal commentator Else also noted that Harry and Meghan may have been left with a hefty bill as a result of Prince Harry's legal battle with the Home Office over his security arrangements.

This all events, which occurred in the last few days,  apparently failed to please Harry and Meghan, but somehow added to their worries.

