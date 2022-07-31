 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'used' Prince Harry wedding for 'Hollywood return': Here's How

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Meghan Markle used wedding to Prince Harry for Hollywood return: Claim
Meghan Markle 'used' wedding to Prince Harry for 'Hollywood return': Claim

Meghan Markle big royal wedding to Prince Harry was a move to advance her career in Hollywood.

Royal author Tom Bower reveals Meghan's father Thomas Markle claims the Duchess did not know anybody amongst the star-studded guest list at her wedding.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Bower said: "Thomas Markle told me that he knew the people at the wedding better than Meghan because he had filmed with them all at ABC and other studios.

"Meghan didn't know Oprah at all. She's met her once for a few minutes.

"She didn't know George Clooney, that was passing once they'd met.

"It was all for her future. She used the wedding to build up her career for when she returned to Hollywood."

It is reported that the Sussexes will release unseen footage of their wedding on Netflix with their own commentary.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: "What they're looking at as an idea is themselves going through their own wedding pictures and screening unseen footage on a big screen and then providing the commentary.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report

'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report
Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report
Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside

Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside
Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report
Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial
Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans

Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party
Prince William 'will have to do something' about Harry after 'royal rule one' is broken

Prince William 'will have to do something' about Harry after 'royal rule one' is broken
Prince Harry memoir to have royal break 'silence' rule 'if they feel they must'

Prince Harry memoir to have royal break 'silence' rule 'if they feel they must'

Latest

view all