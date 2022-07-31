Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans

Aespa conducts their first Korean fanmeet

K-pop girl group Aespa conducted their first-ever fanmeet with Korean fans since their debut in November 17, 2021.

'My SYNK. Aespa' was the name of the event which was held at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium at 6PM KST.

The fanmeet was also broadcasted live online through global platform 'Beyond LIVE', for all their fans domestically and overseas alike, apart from the fans attending physically.

At the fanmeet, Aespa lifted the atmosphere with their hits such as Black Mamba, Next Level, Savage, as well as the title track Girls from their latest 2nd mini-album.

As per ALLKPOP, the fanmeet looked nothing short of a concert as aespa performed their non-title tracks such as ICU and YEPPI on live stage.

Aespa concluded their performance with gratitude, “This was our first face-to-face fanmeet in Korea, and it has been a very fun and enjoyable time. It was also the first time we performed the tracks ICU and YEPPI, and you guys being here made the performance even better, and we hope there are more songs we can show you in the future. Let's meet often in the future."

Meanwhile, aespa is gearing up to hold their first Japan showcase 'aespa JAPAN PREMIUM SHOWCASE 2022~SYNK~' at Yokohama Pia Arena MM from August 6 to 7.