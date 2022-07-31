 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Aespa conducts their first Korean fanmeet
Aespa conducts their first Korean fanmeet

K-pop girl group Aespa conducted their first-ever fanmeet with Korean fans since their debut in November 17, 2021.

'My SYNK. Aespa' was the name of the event which was held at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium at 6PM KST.

The fanmeet was also broadcasted live online through global platform 'Beyond LIVE', for all their fans domestically and overseas alike, apart from the fans attending physically.

At the fanmeet, Aespa lifted the atmosphere with their hits such as Black Mamba, Next Level, Savage, as well as the title track Girls from their latest 2nd mini-album.

As per ALLKPOP, the fanmeet looked nothing short of a concert as aespa performed their non-title tracks such as ICU and YEPPI on live stage.

Aespas first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans

Aespa concluded their performance with gratitude, “This was our first face-to-face fanmeet in Korea, and it has been a very fun and enjoyable time. It was also the first time we performed the tracks ICU and YEPPI, and you guys being here made the performance even better, and we hope there are more songs we can show you in the future. Let's meet often in the future."

Meanwhile, aespa is gearing up to hold their first Japan showcase 'aespa JAPAN PREMIUM SHOWCASE 2022~SYNK~' at Yokohama Pia Arena MM from August 6 to 7. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report
Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside

Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside
Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report
Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party
Prince Harry memoir to have royal break 'silence' rule 'if they feel they must'

Prince Harry memoir to have royal break 'silence' rule 'if they feel they must'
Meghan Markle 'used' Prince Harry wedding for 'Hollywood return': Here's How

Meghan Markle 'used' Prince Harry wedding for 'Hollywood return': Here's How
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir
Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people

Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people
Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal

Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal
Prince Harry cut off his 'snobbish' friends over 'race' threats to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry cut off his 'snobbish' friends over 'race' threats to Meghan Markle

Latest

view all