Jennifer Lopez's first hubby doubts she'll be happy with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband Ojani Noa recently appeared ‘convinced’ that Jlo’s marriage with Ben Affleck won’t ‘last’.

According to Daily Mail, the 48-year-old said, “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last.”

“Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life.”

“When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever,” he added.

Weighing in on his marriage with Lopez, Noa said, “There were many times I felt like Mr Cinderella," he admitted.

"She was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen. In the beginning, I had no idea who she was.”

“We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage, she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back.

“There has been so much written about Jen and I, especially in the past couple of weeks, most of it wrong. I want people to know the real story,” he added.